ST. LOUIS COUNTY — St. Louis County Public Health officials are urging residents to throw out oysters bought at the Fruit Stand & Seafood in Manchester after a man died after eating raw oysters sold there.

The 54-year-old man died Thursday after he was infected by the bacteria vibrio vulnificus, which can be carried by oysters and other shellfish, health officials said. The department was notified of his death on Friday, and did not identify him.

The Department of Public Health said there was no indication that the business contaminated the oysters, and that they had probably been contaminated at the source. Officials removed the remaining oysters from sale at the Fruit Stand & Seafood. Employees were cooperating in the investigation, the officials said.

Vibrio vulnificus can be found in warm coastal waters, especially during the summer months. People can become ill with it by eating raw or undercooked oysters and other shellfish.

Symptoms typically include fever, chills, a drop in blood pressure and skin blisters, and come on very quickly once they begin to appear, usually 12 to 72 hours after the shellfish has been consumed. However, the health officials said, it can take as long as a week for the symptoms to begin.

About one third of people who come down with symptoms die of it, and the problems are especially severe for people with chronic liver disease, who abuse alcohol, and who are immunocompromised.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people can limit their risk of vibriosis — the disease caused by vibrio — by cooking oysters and shellfish before eating them, washing their hands after handling raw shellfish and never contaminating cooked shellfish with raw shellfish and its juices.

Vibriosis can also be caused by the bacteria entering the bloodstream, so the CDC also recommends staying out of salt water or brackish water if you have a wound, not handling raw seafood or its juices if you have a wound, washing wounds and cuts thoroughly if you have been exposed to seawater or raw shellfish or its juices and telling a doctor if you develop an infection after coming into contact with seawater, brackish water or raw seafood and its juices.