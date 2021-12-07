 Skip to main content
Manchester appoints new city clerk, directors for other departments
MANCHESTER — The Board of Aldermen filled several of the city's top jobs on Monday, including city clerk and the directors for the public works and planning and zoning departments.

Michelle Melugin was appointed as the new city clerk. She had been the deputy to Justin Klocke, who was Manchester's city clerk until earlier this fall, when he took over as the city administrator. 

Errol Tate was named as the new public works director. And Todd Streiler was appointed as the planning and zoning director.

The aldermen also approved the 2022 municipal budget, which totals about $24.2 million. It takes effect Jan. 1.

