Manchester appoints new city clerk

MANCHESTER — The city has appointed a city clerk who held the same position in Shrewsbury, which is also a fourth-class city but smaller.

Justin Klocke was appointed in a vote of the Board of Aldermen on Monday night and will take office on or before Feb. 3.

Klocke, 27, had been with Shrewsbury for a year and before that was on the staff of former Sen. Claire McCaskill. He is a native of Bourbon, Missouri, and was chosen from among four finalists, Mayor Michael Clement said. His starting salary will be $62,000 annually. He was paid $35,000 in Shrewsbury.

The former city clerk was Ruth Baker, who retired Jan. 10. She took office in January 2005 and had been in city administration for about five years before that.

