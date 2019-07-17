Up to three group homes for senior living will replace long-vacant residential property under a plan the Board of Aldermen approved Monday.
Barth Holohan, who with his family is involved in a group of senior living enterprises, said there will be a $1 million investment for each of the three buildings to be developed on 3.5 acres at 351-77 Forest Summit Court. Each will hold up to 12 residents and be staffed by two full-time employees plus other help during the day. But “adult day care” will not be provided, based on objections from a nearby subdivision and his corporate policy, he said.
No members of the public spoke at a series of hearings connected to the plan. Construction of the first building may be complete within a year, said Holohan, who had requested the expedited plan so the property acquisition could proceed.