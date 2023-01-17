Manchester mayor says St. Louis County appointments could stop annexation

CLAYTON — Manchester officials have asked the St. Louis County Council to delay a move that could block the city's efforts to annex a portion of unincorporated county.

County Executive Sam Page recommended two new appointments to the county's Boundary Commission, which oversees changes to incorporated and unincorporated areas. Manchester wants to annex an unincorporated area of roughly 6,500 residents, a measure that could go before voters as soon as April.

But the proposal needs one last vote from the commission before it moves forward, according to Manchester Mayor Mike Clement. Clement said Page's new appointments could block the final approval.

Page has opposed the annexation proposal, saying it would create "islands" of unincorporated areas that would be difficult to police. Page also said it could cost residents more in municipal sales and property taxes.

Clement says those costs would be offset by a property tax rebate and savings in monthly trash pickup fees. He also said municipal government provides more accessibility and responsiveness, including from police.

County executive appointments are subject to confirmation by the council. In a letter dated Sunday, the mayor asked county Council Chair Shalonda Webb, a Democrat from unincorporated North County, to postpone approving the appointments until after the commission "concludes its business" with the Manchester proposal.

In July, a spokesman for Page told the Post-Dispatch the county executive "has no intention of making changes to the Boundary Commission while this process is under way."

The spokesman, Doug Moore, did not immediately respond to a request on Tuesday for comment.

Manchester officials said they would address the county council on Tuesday regarding the city's annexation proposal.

This story is breaking. Check back tonight for details.