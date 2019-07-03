Manchester is settling its complaint against Stern Brothers & Co. by accepting a $40,000 payment from the financial firm over the firm’s handling of tax increment financing funds received by the city in a multi-year period that began in 2010.
More than $50 million in TIF funds have been or will be collected in the Manchester Highlands project, which opened in 2008 near Manchester Road and Highway 141. The project’s total value was about $133 million.
Stern Brothers, based in Clayton, admits no wrongdoing in its managing of the funds, including investments to support TIF bonds. In a complaint filed early last year, the city cited issues with the suitability of the investments, as well as the number and timing of investments.
Manchester City Attorney Paul Rost said the city challenged Stern’s operating policies and the settlement represents an estimate of what the city said it should have received had the policies differed.
“We say we lost about $40,000; this was determined and negotiated. It could have been a lot more or nothing at all,” he said after a resident asked for an explanation of the board’s unanimous vote Monday approving the settlement.
The payment is to be made by July 15. Commerce Bank is now managing the TIF fund investments.