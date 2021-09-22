 Skip to main content
Manchester renews police dispatching contract with Ballwin
Manchester renews police dispatching contract with Ballwin

MANCHESTER — The city has renewed its longtime police dispatching contract with Ballwin.

The five-year renewal begins Jan. 1 and will cost Manchester about $14,100 annually. That includes a 3.12% annual cost of living increase starting in 2022.

Ballwin also dispatches, as well as provides police service, for Clarkson Valley.

In other business Monday, Manchester aldermen gave preliminary approval to a 5-cent general property tax rate for 2021, as well as 20 cents for debt service, from a $7 million bond issued in 2018. Both rates have been unchanged in recent years. Taxes are payable by Dec. 31.

