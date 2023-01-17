Manchester wants to expand its borders. Sam Page is trying to stop it.

CLAYTON — Manchester officials on Tuesday accused St. Louis County’s top boss of trying to obstruct the city’s efforts to annex a portion of unincorporated county, and the county executive said that’s exactly what he’s trying to do.

Manchester wants to annex an unincorporated area of roughly 6,500 residents, a measure that could go before voters as soon as April. But the proposal needs one last vote from the commission that regulates annexation before it moves forward. Late last week, County Executive Sam Page tried to stop the proposal by recommending two new appointments to replace existing members on the county’s Boundary Commission.

Appointments are subject to confirmation by the council, and council members rejected one of the appointments 3-3 and postponed the other at their regular meeting Tuesday night. The move effectively put the appointments on hold because the council could reconsider the failed appointment.

Manchester Mayor Mike Clement urged the council to continue to hold the appointments until the commission finishes considering the annexation, a review that has been ongoing for eight months.

“No member of the St. Louis County Boundary Commission, or any board, should be fired for serving independently, thoughtfully and loyally,” Clement said. “Voters should decide the question of annexation and not Dr. Page.”

In July, a spokesman for Page told the Post-Dispatch the county executive “has no intention of making changes to the Boundary Commission while this process is under way.” But on Tuesday, Doug Moore, a spokesman for Page, called the effort to incorporate thousands of taxpayers “a money grab.”

“It is the county executive’s job to look out for the best interests of the entire county,” Moore said in an email. “Dr. Page was pleased to learn that there was another step in the process and stunned that the commission supported a bad proposal. New voices need to be added to the commission to represent the entire county.”

Page has opposed the annexation proposal, saying it would create “islands” of unincorporated areas that would be difficult to police. Page also said it could cost residents more in municipal sales and property taxes.

Clement says those costs would be offset by a property tax rebate and savings in monthly trash pickup fees. He also said municipal government provides more accessibility and responsiveness, including from police.

The commission voted 5-3 on Jan. 3 to approve the proposal, Clement said, with two of the yes votes coming from commissioners appointed by a former county executive. Page sought to replace the two members.

Democratic councilwomen Shalonda Webb, Lisa Clancy and Kelli Dunaway voted to confirm one of Page’s appointment, while Democrat Rita Heard Days and Republican councilmen Mark Harder and Dennis Hancock voted no. Republican Councilman Ernie Trakas was absent.

Hancock said the controversy has “nothing to do with the people who are being appointed.” It’s wrong to appoint new commission members in the middle of a complicated review, Hancock said.

“They should be allowed to finish what they started,” Hancock said.

The St. Louis County Boundary Commission is an independent 11-member panel set up by state statute to review impacts of proposed boundary changes.

The proposed annexation would bring the city’s boundary northeast from Carman Road to Barrett Station Road, so that the city would border the cities of Town and Country and Des Peres. It would add roughly 2.3 square miles that includes about 2,860 residences with a population of 6,549, as well as several commercial properties along Manchester Road, John Allen Love Park — a county-owned public park — and two elementary schools in the Parkway School District: Pierremont and Carman Trails.

The county has estimated a roughly $2.8 million revenue loss if the area is annexed. Manchester has estimated about $2.1 million in additional revenues from the annexed area in 2023 and roughly $3.9 million in 2024. But the increase would largely be offset by higher municipal expenses, largely to hire more police and public works employees and buy vehicles.