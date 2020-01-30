Mantovani quits freeholders, says he is considering run for St. Louis County executive

CLAYTON — Mark Mantovani, a retired executive who narrowly lost to Steve Stenger in the 2018 Democratic primary for county executive, said Thursday he is considering another run for the job.
Mantovani, 65, would join a field that includes County Executive Sam Page and County Assessor Jake Zimmerman. Page was selected in April by the County Council to take over as county executive after Stenger's resignation in a federal pay-to-play sting that sent him to prison.
Page had appointed Mantovani to the regional Board of Freeholders, which is supposed to be meeting to consider potential changes to the city and county's governmental structure. But the effort has stalled with a three-month impasse at City Hall over the makeup of the city's delegation.
I’ve spoken with County Executive Page today and resigned from the Board of Electors (Freeholders). I wish the Board well in its coming important work! pic.twitter.com/HWd0qLiXLm— Mark Mantovani (@MantovaniMark) January 30, 2020
In a letter to Page on Thursday that he also posted to Twitter, Mantovani said he was stepping down. "In light of the current delays associated with the Board's deliberations, I expect that my resignation will not create any hardship."
In a brief interview, Mantovani, retired CEO and chairman of the marketing firm Ansira, said he was "seriously considering" a run for county executive and didn't think it was appropriate to serve as a freeholder "while talking to people about building a political campaign."
Filing for the Democratic primary in St. Louis County opens on Feb. 25 and ends March 31.