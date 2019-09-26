Maplewood's city manager stepped down Tuesday, and officials have named an interim manager.
Former city manager Martin J. Corcoran had planned to retire July 15 but agreed to stay on while the council searched for his successor.
“They’ve extended me as long as I will let them,” Corcoran said in an interview after the meeting.
The council hired Anthony Traxler, public works director and assistant city manager, as interim city manager.
Over the years Corcoran led the city through several major redevelopments, including construction of the Sunnen Business Industrial Park, Shop’n Save grocery store, Maplewood Square, Schlafly Bottleworks Brewery and Restaurant, and Maplewood Commons on Hanley Road.
In 2008 East West Gateway Council of Governments presented Corcoran with its Gateway Lifetime Public Service Award.
In other action, the council voted to extend its contract with Republic Services, its trash hauler, for five years. The first two years of the new contract, beginning Jan. 1, 2020, will bring reduced rates.
Currently residents pay $16.83 a month for weekly trash and recyclable hauling and $1.87 per yard waste tag. The cost for trash hauling and recycling will fall to $16.04 for 2020 and will increase 3% each year thereafter.