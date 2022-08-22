Maria Chappelle-Nadal out of job with St. Louis County Council chair

CLAYTON — An aide to St. Louis County Councilwoman Rita Heard Days no longer works for the county.

Maria Chappelle-Nadal, a former Democratic state legislator from University City, started working for Days, D-1st District, in November 2020. County Clerk Diann Valenti sent an email Monday morning to county council members and staff notifying them that Chappelle-Nadal “no longer works for Chairwoman Days effective this morning.”

Neither Chappelle-Nadal nor Days immediately returned phone calls seeking comment.

Chappelle-Nadal served eight years each in the state House and state Senate, where she succeeded Days, of Bel-Nor, in 2010. Chappelle-Nadal, who is known for her fight to clean up radioactive waste in the St. Louis region, left her post in the House because of term limits.

She also gained notoriety for calling on social media for the assassination of former President Donald Trump. She apologized for the post and removed it.

Chappelle-Nadal has been critical on social media of County Executive Sam Page and Councilwoman Lisa Clancy.

Council aides earn about $47,000 annually.