Maria Chappelle-Nadal out of job with St. Louis County Council chair

Community members back Lt. Col. Doyle

State Rep. Maria Chappelle-Nadal speaks passionately about her experiences with County Executive Sam Page during a press conference to discuss Lt. Col. Troy Doyle's impact on the community at the Vinita Park City Hall on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Chappelle-Nadal denounced Page's action both as the county executive and as a former council member. Doyle says he was passed over for the St. Louis County Police Chief position because of racial discrimination. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

CLAYTON — An aide to St. Louis County Councilwoman Rita Heard Days no longer works for the county.

Maria Chappelle-Nadal, a former Democratic state legislator from University City, started working for Days, D-1st District, in November 2020. County Clerk Diann Valenti sent an email Monday morning to county council members and staff notifying them that Chappelle-Nadal “no longer works for Chairwoman Days effective this morning.”

Neither Chappelle-Nadal nor Days immediately returned phone calls seeking comment.

Chappelle-Nadal served eight years each in the state House and state Senate, where she succeeded Days, of Bel-Nor, in 2010. Chappelle-Nadal, who is known for her fight to clean up radioactive waste in the St. Louis region, left her post in the House because of term limits.

She also gained notoriety for calling on social media for the assassination of former President Donald Trump. She apologized for the post and removed it.

Chappelle-Nadal has been critical on social media of County Executive Sam Page and Councilwoman Lisa Clancy.

Council aides earn about $47,000 annually.

News