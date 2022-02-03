Marine veteran Lucas Kunce raises most funds among Senate hopefuls in Missouri

ST. LOUIS — In a state that has moved decidedly Republican over the past two decades, it’s a Democrat who has raised the most money so far in the 2022 U.S. Senate race.

The Federal Election Commission website shows that Marine veteran Lucas Kunce raised $2.48 million as of Dec. 31, slightly more than Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s $2.44 million.

The rest of the top fundraisers were Republicans: U.S Rep. Vicky Hartzler, $1.93 million; former Gov. Eric Greitens, $1.49 million; U.S. Rep. Billy Long, $1.37 million; state Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz; $1.17 million; and St. Louis attorney Mark McCloskey, $945,000.

Kunce’s $715,000 raised in the fourth quarter was also the most of any candidate.

Hartzler had the most cash on hand with $1.78 million, followed by Schmitt with $1.27 million and Schatz with $1.16 million. Long had $577,000, Greitens had $290,000, and McCloskey had $99,000.

Among Democrats, Kunce far outdistanced his rivals with $809,000 cash on hand. His nearest competitor, former state Sen. Scott Sifton, had $156,000 on hand after raising $890,000.