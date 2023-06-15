BELLEVILLE — Mark Eckert, a former four-term mayor of Belleville, died Wednesday of cancer. He was 67.

Eckert's tenure of more than 16 years was the second longest in the city's history. He tried unsuccessfully for a fifth term in 2021, losing to current Mayor Patty Gregory.

Eckert previously was a city alderman for seven years and executive director of the Franklin Neighborhood Community Association.

While alderman, he was appointed in December 2004 to fill a vacancy created when Mayor Mark Kern was elected St. Clair County board chairman. Eckert a few months later was elected to his first four-year term as mayor.

Gregory, in a statement Thursday, said Eckert's "passion for our city, its residents and the many organizations he played a key role in was unwavering."

Among the survivors are his wife, Rita; four children and four grandchildren. Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.

This article will be updated