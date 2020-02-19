Mark Mantovani enters race for St. Louis County executive

CLAYTON — Mark Mantovani, a retired executive who narrowly lost to Steve Stenger in the 2018 Democratic primary for county executive, announced in a video on Wednesday that he is running again.

Mantovani, 65, of Ladue, joins a field that includes County Executive Sam Page and County Assessor Jake Zimmerman. Page was selected in April by the County Council to take over as county executive after Stenger’s resignation in a federal pay-to-play sting that sent him to prison.

Mantovani said he was running because the region in general, and specifically St. Louis County, “continue to fail to meet their potential.”

“For decades, our community has continued to under-perform in job growth, economic mobility and educational outcome, and the levels of violent crime, poverty and segregation are unacceptable,” he said.

Real leadership, he said, is more than an absence of corruption.