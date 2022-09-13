Mark Mantovani insists he’s a Republican, calls Sam Page a ‘sloth’

FENTON — St. Louis County Republicans need the stars to align for their newly minted candidate, a former Democrat, to beat incumbent County Executive Sam Page.

First, Republicans must “turn out in droves” to vote for Mark Mantovani, said Rene Artman, chair of the county Republican Party. Because they’ll also be voting for a new senator to represent Missouri in Congress, voter turnout could be higher.

The GOP then has to convince voters that Page has driven the county into the ground. Their argument has to be effective enough to get independents and Democrats, in a county that largely leans left, to vote for a Republican.

Mantovani, a retired businessman from Ladue, also has to win with far-right voters who would have preferred dropout candidate Katherine Pinner. Pinner embodied outrage over mask and vaccine mandates and COVID-19 restrictions. While Pinner’s name won’t be on the ballot, voters could write her in.

And county Republicans have just two months to mount a campaign.

“We ask ourselves, ‘How do we position ourselves to win in such a short period of time? Which candidate can secure independent, Republican and conservative Democrat voters,’ which is what it will take to oust Sam Page?” said Artman at a meeting Monday night where the Republican Central Committee nominated Mantovani.

Artman said she wants the party to move beyond “culture war” issues and focus on controlling crime and eliminating corruption. Democratic candidate Jane Dueker tried a similar approach in her unsuccessful primary bid to defeat Page.

But Richard Callow, campaign spokesman for Page, said Republicans won’t have much luck convincing voters abortion rights, health care and “what schools should be teaching and how” aren’t on the ballot, even at the county level.

“At this point in our politics, the positions of the two parties are pretty clear, and they’re not fungible,” Callow said.

Mantovani, 68, set out to distinguish himself from Page at Monday night’s meeting. He criticized Page’s relationships with the County Council as “petty politics,” and denounced his dealings with county businesses during the dark days of the pandemic.

“Sleepy Sam’s sluggish ways are anesthetizing our community,” Mantovani said, alluding to Page’s work as anesthesiologist. “He has the energy of a South American sloth.”

Mantovani also insisted he’s a Republican despite his background, but not so much that he refuses alliances with Democrats.

“I hope my friends in the Democratic Party know that I’m not abandoning them,” Mantovani said. “I’m the same guy. I have the same views. I have the same opinions that I always have, and I look forward to building this coalition of moderate Republicans and Democrats.”

Mantovani’s financial support for Democrats is proven. He hasn’t contributed to a Republican candidate in a national race since 2011, when he donated $1,000 to an unsuccessful GOP presidential candidate, according to federal campaign finance records.

He donated to Hillary Clinton’s presidential run against Donald Trump in 2016, to two Democratic congressional campaigns in Missouri, and to former Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, according to federal election records.

Local election records show Mantovani has donated to Democratic candidates including county Councilwoman Lisa Clancy of Maplewood, a progressive ally to Page. And in St. Louis, he supported the progressive Alderman Megan Green and former president of the Board of Alderman Lewis Reed, who resigned in May after he was federally indicted on bribery charges.

But Mantovani has also supported at least one Republican in a big way: He donated nearly $16,000 to Republican Eric Greitens’ winning 2016 gubernatorial campaign.

Shamed Dogan, a Republican state representative from Ballwin, said he believes Mantovani can appeal to both. Dogan lost in the primary to Pinner and opted out of seeking the nomination in part because he believes Mantovani is the candidate who can give the GOP “a realistic shot” in a county that hasn’t had a Republican executive in 36 years, Dogan said.

“He has won Democratic votes before, which none of us can say,” Dogan said.

Musician Randy Holmes will also appear on the ballot in November as a Green Party candidate.