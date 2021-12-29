 Skip to main content
Mark Schlinkmann's memorable stories from 2021: A new voting process and historic redistricting
Schlinkmann

Here are some of my most memorable stories from 2021.

1. St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura O. Jones and Alderman Cara Spencer were chosen in the city’s March primary to advance to a general-election runoff. The primary was the first under a new “approval voting” procedure in which residents voted for as many of the four candidates they “approved” of — instead of just one. Read the story.

2. Jones wins the April mayoral election to become the first African American woman to hold the post. Read the story.

3. Jones, in one of her first major actions, vetoes two development bills, signaling she’ll take a critical look at tax incentives for developers. Read the story.

4. After weeks of squabbling with the Board of Aldermen over how to spend federal pandemic aid, Jones vetoes $33 million from a $168-million plan passed by the board. Read the story.

5. Following several weeks of hearings and behind-the-scenes work, city aldermen passed a bill chopping the number of wards in half as required by a city charter amendment. The mayor then signed the historic bill.  Read the story.

