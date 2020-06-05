You are the owner of this article.
Mary Louise Carter, longtime Pagedale mayor, has died
Mary Louise Carter, longtime Pagedale mayor, has died

Pagedale Mayor Mary Louise Carter

“If you could fix the exterior up first, I would appreciate it,” said Mayor Mary Louise Carter addressing a resident during a hearing about the city's plan to demolish property on Tuesday, July 28, 2015, at the city hall in Pagedale. The city of Pagedale said on Friday, June 5, 2020, that Carter had died. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

PAGEDALE — The mayor of this small municipality in north St. Louis County for the past 28 years has died.

Mary Louise Carter served as an alderman from Pagedale’s 1st Ward from 1982 until she was elected mayor in 1992. She did not run for reelection this year; city voters elected Rev. Ernest “EG” Shields as mayor on Tuesday. Mrs. Carter was 82.

A message on the city website said Mrs. Carter’s death was a great loss for the city and for surrounding communities in north St. Louis County that are part of the 24:1 initiative. In recent years, her city has seen a resurgence that included new affordable homes, businesses, a movie theater, grocery store, banks and two senior living facilities.

Carter was to receive the 2020 Public Service Leadership Award from North County Inc., an economic and community development advocacy organization serving north St. Louis County, at its banquet on June 26.

