Mary Louise Carter, longtime Pagedale mayor, has died

PAGEDALE — The mayor of this small municipality in north St. Louis County for the past 28 years has died.

Mary Louise Carter served as an alderman from Pagedale’s 1st Ward from 1982 until she was elected mayor in 1992. She did not run for reelection this year; city voters elected Rev. Ernest “EG” Shields as mayor on Tuesday. Mrs. Carter was 82.

A message on the city website said Mrs. Carter’s death was a great loss for the city and for surrounding communities in north St. Louis County that are part of the 24:1 initiative. In recent years, her city has seen a resurgence that included new affordable homes, businesses, a movie theater, grocery store, banks and two senior living facilities.

Carter was to receive the 2020 Public Service Leadership Award from North County Inc., an economic and community development advocacy organization serving north St. Louis County, at its banquet on June 26.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.