Maryland Heights has joined a growing list of St. Louis County municipalities that have approved zoning for a business applying with the state to produce or sell marijuana or marijuana-infused products.
The applicants must be approved by the state before they can open up shop; applicants aren’t expected to receive licenses before November.
Applicants that show a good zoning relationship with their local government will have an advantage in the selection process, city planner Michael Zeek said Thursday night, as a limited number of state licenses will be issued.
MoCanCure, seeking a dispensary license in Maryland Heights, received a conditional use permit for a strip space at 12539 Bennington Place, in a “neighborhood commercial” district. No public opposition was expressed, although two of seven planning and zoning commissioners had been opposed earlier.
In other action, Maryland Heights renewed its longtime waste disposal contract with Republic Services for five years beginning in January. There had been a total of three bidders.