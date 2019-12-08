MARYLAND HEIGHTS — The city’s new budget includes a “market-based pay plan” for its 202 city employees, officials said in a budget message Thursday. The $49 million budget was approved unanimously by the City Council after a brief hearing.
In a program adopted in 2018, the city identified 11 “peer cities” as well as St. Louis County as public employers that offer similar jobs and have resources to compensate employees that are among the highest in the region. An increase of 1% to the pay scale was included in the new budget.
The pay raise is more than covered by increases in revenue. The city will have $37 million in reserves at the end of 2020, including $25 million not allocated.
The council also approved $15 million in industrial revenue bonds for the Millpark development near Carol House Furniture.
