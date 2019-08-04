Wesglen Estates subdivision will be linked to the Fee Fee Greenway through a municipal parks grant if the City Council’s plan discussed Thursday night comes to pass.
Officials are confident that part of the cost will be approved when the Grant Commission makes its 2019 decision in the fall, and the city will finance the rest of the project.
Fee Fee Greenway, within the Great Rivers system, parallels Fee Fee Creek. It lies within the Missouri River watershed and generally extends from the Maryland Heights Recreation Complex to Creve Coeur Park.
Wesglen Estates trustees petitioned the city in late June to seek the grant, citing overwhelming support from residents.
The connection will be through one of the two parks now within the large Wesglen area common ground and run a half-mile or longer. Costs not paid by the grant will be a city improvement project, and Wesglen property owners will never be asked to pay, said Cliff Baber, city public works director. “Any other subdivision is welcome to apply for similar consideration,” he said.
Since the grant program began about 20 years ago, Maryland Heights has obtained more than $2 million for projects scattered through the city’s park system.