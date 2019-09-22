Maryland Heights is seeking proposals for the an area where several small homes have been torn down.
The Dorsett Road Redevelopment Area is expected to be attractive to builders of new single-family homes.
The city has purchased most of the lots in the 116-acre area, which is east of Fee Fee Road, north of Old Dorsett Road, west of Monima Road and south of Grape Avenue.
The request for bids approved by a council vote Thursday night represents a major step in a 16-year effort to revamp the area. A tax increment financing plan has been in place since 2003. As TIF funds have accumulated, (about $100,000 annually), the money has been used to acquire more property, including some commercial lots. These can now be offered as a package to new builders, said Jim Carver, the city’s economic development manager.
Carver anticipates new homes ranging in price from $150,000 to $200,000.