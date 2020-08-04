Mask mandate at polls irks Ellisville man who walks away instead of voting

UPDATED at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday with additional details.

ELLISVILLE — Steve Fehr said he tried to vote in Missouri’s primary Tuesday morning but ended up leaving without casting his ballot because he refused to wear a mask. His experience at the Daniel Boone Branch of the St. Louis County library amounted to voter suppression, he asserts.

Fehr, a 62-year-old Ellisville resident who owns a software company, said he arrived shortly before polls opened at 6 a.m. and waited in line with proper social distancing. Once the doors opened, he went inside and presented his ID and signed in. But poll workers soon told him he couldn’t vote without a mask and offered him one.

“I’m viscerally opposed to this whole mask-wearing thing,” he said. “Everyone’s acquiescence to wearing a mask ... has just gone completely categorically insane.”

St. Louis County had announced it would be enforcing its indoor mask rule during Election Day and hired monitors to hand out masks at the polls. Fehr, meanwhile, said he had heard that St. Louis city would be allowing people to vote even without a mask, and he hoped the county “would turn a blind eye” to him and let him do it anyway.