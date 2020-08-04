Mask mandate at polls irks Ellisville man who walks away instead of voting

UPDATED at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday with additional details.
ELLISVILLE — Steve Fehr said he tried to vote in Missouri’s primary Tuesday morning but ended up leaving without casting his ballot because he refused to wear a mask. His experience at the Daniel Boone Branch of the St. Louis County library amounted to voter suppression, he asserts.
Fehr, a 62-year-old Ellisville resident who owns a software company, said he arrived shortly before polls opened at 6 a.m. and waited in line with proper social distancing. Once the doors opened, he went inside and presented his ID and signed in. But poll workers soon told him he couldn’t vote without a mask and offered him one.
“I’m viscerally opposed to this whole mask-wearing thing,” he said. “Everyone’s acquiescence to wearing a mask ... has just gone completely categorically insane.”
St. Louis County had announced it would be enforcing its indoor mask rule during Election Day and hired monitors to hand out masks at the polls. Fehr, meanwhile, said he had heard that St. Louis city would be allowing people to vote even without a mask, and he hoped the county “would turn a blind eye” to him and let him do it anyway.
But they didn’t. Fehr said polling officials gave him options. They said he could drive to St. Ann to vote outside without a mask. He didn’t think he should have to drive that far. They offered to let him vote from his car and then election authorities would take his ballot inside to the box for him, but he declined that because he couldn’t be assured it would get there.
“They didn’t give me what I considered an acceptable option,” he said. Fehr insists he thought the county’s rule called for masks only when social distancing wasn’t possible, and he said he was trying to stay six feet from anyone indoors.
He is irritated that he stood inside for 35 minutes, unmasked, while the workers tried to figure out how to handle his complaint. He said some people in line were wearing masks but with their noses uncovered.
“I’m not a science denier. I know this has been deadly,” he said of COVID-19. “But I think, quite frankly, it is a bit overblown.”
He also is worried that, after he signed for his ballot but didn't use it, someone else could vote in his name. Fehr said the main thing that brought him to the polls Tuesday was his opposition to the expansion of Medicaid.
Three hours into the voting day Tuesday, Fehr’s case appears to be the only one of its kind in St. Louis County, said Eric Fey, Democratic director of elections for St. Louis County.
“It’s the only case I have heard about of someone absolutely refusing a mask and then refusing to vote curbside,” Fey said.
He said there have been a few people who have voted curbside and then others were coming to the main office in St. Ann to vote outside.
“Things are looking fine to us so far,” he said.
In St. Louis city, the first three hours of voting were going well, said Gary Stoff, Republican director of elections in St. Louis. He said he hadn’t heard from poll workers of any issues regarding masks.
The only trouble Stoff heard about was unrelated to masks. At Hawthorn Leadership School for Girls, at 1901 North Kingshighway, someone forgot to unlock the school for voting. That delayed things about an hour until the building was unlocked, he said. During the wait, poll workers were starting to have people vote curbside, Stoff said.
Election officials in Missouri’s largest cities were reporting a steady stream of voters, though some poll workers didn't show up.
Election directors in Kansas City and St. Louis said they each had about a couple dozen workers who were no-shows when the polls opened at 6 a.m. They attribute that partly to concerns about the coronavirus, which has been surging in Missouri in recent weeks. In both cities, substitutes were on stand by and were quickly dispatched.
Voters are deciding whether to expand Medicaid health care eligibility to thousands more low-income adults. They also are picking party candidates for governor, U.S. Congress, the state Legislature and various county offices.
Local election authorities had projected a statewide voter turnout of nearly 37%.
Republican Gov. Mike Parson is expected to win his primary and go on to defend his seat in November. Auditor Nicole Galloway is also expected to win the Democratic primary.
Other key races include a primary for St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner’s seat.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
