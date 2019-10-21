ST. LOUIS — Mayor Lyda Krewson and leaders of an aldermanic committee remained at odds Monday over the makeup of the city's delegation to a regional board that will consider changes in the governing structure of St. Louis and St. Louis County.
After attempts at compromise failed over the weekend, Krewson on Monday urged the full Intergovernmental Affairs Committee to consider her nine nominees to the metropolitan Board of Freeholders as soon as possible.
"These 9 nominees meet the constitutional requirements, and are a group of racially, geographically, gender, age and professionally diverse & talented individuals," Krewson said in a letter to the committee's chairman and vice-chairman, Sam Moore and Sharon Tyus.
Whites narrowly outnumber blacks, 5-4, on Krewson's list. But Moore, Tyus and other members are upset that only one of Krewson's black nominees lives north of Delmar Boulevard in the heart of heavily black north St. Louis.
The other black Krewson nominees live in the Central West End and DeBaliviere Place neighborhoods and downtown in North Side-rooted wards.
The committee, which last week voted to table the Krewson list, is scheduled to meet again Tuesday.
But Moore in an interview Monday said he won't call for another vote on the nominees at that meeting unless Krewson agrees to substitute three people from north St. Louis for three others on her list. As of Monday, Moore said, she had agreed to substitute two.
"We won't reach an agreement until the process becomes fair," Moore said.
Steve Conway, the mayor's chief of staff, said "we gave them the opportunity over the weekend to continue the conversation; the conversation just wasn't productive."
Jacob Long, the mayor's spokesman, added that Krewson talked with Moore and or Tyus at least five times on the issue. Conway and Long didn't comment on the specifics of those discussions.
In a letter Wednesday to the mayor, Moore and Tyus submitted the names of Sterling Miller, the 1st Ward Democratic committeeman and Tyus' husband; JoAnn Williams, a retired Carpenters Union business manager, and Dwinderlyn Evans, the 4th Ward Democratic committeewoman, as suggested nominees. That letter was released Monday by Krewson's office.
Moore and Tyus submitted the name of two other potential nominees later.
Krewson, in her letter to Moore and Tyus, said "the individuals you suggested are good recommendations" but that none had submitted applications until Friday.
The mayor on Aug. 6 had asked aldermen and the general public to submit names and she announced her choices Sept. 23.
The freeholders board also will include nine appointees of County Executive Sam Page and one named by Gov. Mike Parson. The Missouri Constitution requires Krewson's appointees to be approved by the Board of Aldermen and Page's by the County Council.
Formation of the board was triggered by a petition drive begun by county municipal leaders as an alternative to the failed Better Together city-county merger plan.