ST. LOUIS — Howard Hayes, a construction company executive and a former longtime city development official, is the new director of the St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment, also known as SLATE.
Hayes, the vice president of diversity and inclusion at Paric Corp. since last year, was named Tuesday by Mayor Lyda Krewson to take over the city jobs agency, which has been the subject of various audits and investigations in recent months.
Among those involved were the state auditor's office and the U.S. Department of Labor. Some current and former SLATE officials had alleged that time sheets were falsified. There also had been accusations of a hostile work environment.
"Howard has years of experience advocating for local minority and women-owned businesses," Krewson said in a news release.
"His professional experience and leadership ability will be a great asset as part of SLATE's mission of providing the type of job training skills necessary for our residents to participate fully in the workforce of the future."
Before joining Paric, Hayes was director of minority business development and compliance for St. Louis Development Corp., the city's chief development agency, for seven years.
Earlier, he served 10 years as chairman of the city's Land Reutilization Authority and as an SLDC board member.
Hayes succeeds Alice Prince, who resigned in April by mutual agreement with the mayor, although the mayor said "the issues at SLATE pre-date" Prince's tenure as executive director.
Since then, Krewson's chief of staff, Steve Conway, has served as acting executive director in addition to his regular City Hall duties.
Conway has overseen efforts by the city to bring the agency's contracts with some service providers in compliance with federal guidelines. Some contracts have been rebid.
Hayes' resume also includes 14 years with the St. Louis city schools system as director of professional development.
Hayes will be paid an annual salary of $126,334, the mayor's office said. Prince's pay rate had been $115,544.