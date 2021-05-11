Mayor Jones hires longtime union leader as city director of operations

ST. LOUIS — Nancy Cross, a longtime leader in the Service Employees International Union here, was appointed as city director of operations Tuesday by Mayor Tishaura O. Jones.

Cross, who retired last year as vice president of the union's Local 1, fills one of the most important positions in Jones' new administration.

The mayor on Tuesday also named former state Rep. Amber Simms as city register and Alisha Sonnier, an unsuccessful candidate for the city School Board in the April 6 election, to a vacancy on the board that opened up since then.

"I am thrilled to appoint such dynamic, hard-working women into City government," the mayor said in a statement.

Cross, whose old union supported Jones in her recent campaign for mayor, succeeds Todd Waelterman as director of operations.

Waelterman held that position during former Mayor Lyda Krewson's four years in the office and the last two years of Francis Slay's mayoral tenure.

He will now become city refuse commissioner, a civil service position. He previously held other civil service posts before working in the mayor's office and is returning to civil service status.