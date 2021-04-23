Mayor Jones names 24-member panel on $517 million in federal stimulus aid

ST. LOUIS — A 24-person panel named Friday by Mayor Tishaura O. Jones will advise her on how to spend and manage the $517 million in federal pandemic flowing to the city under a package passed recently by Congress.
The group, which will hold its first meeting May 1, includes Comptroller Darlene Green, Alderman Megan Green of the 15th Ward, eight members of Jones' transition team and representatives of various local organizations.
Jones said the Stimulus Advisory Board will conduct research and make recommendations to ensure that the money is invested equitably "for maximum transformational impact."
Jones also is seeking input from the general public via the mayor's office website.
"Empowering and engaging citizens in the democratic process improves the quality of public investments and serves as an antidote to the public's lack of trust in government," Jones' office said in a news release.
The board, among other things, will recommend "an actionable direct relief framework" and identify potential "impactful interventions" with the money. The board also will design a "participatory budgeting process" and identify long-term priorities.
Transition team members on the board are mayoral chief of staff Jared Boyd; Patrick Brown, an Ameren Missouri official; Nancy Cross, a former Service Employees International Union vice president; Blake Strode, executive director of ArchCity Defenders; Nahuel Fefer, Jones' director of policy and development; Sandra Moore, managing director with Advantage Capital; former state Rep. Mike Talboy, governmental affairs director at Burns and McDonnell, and Rodney Boyd, a Jefferson City lobbyist.
Boyd lobbied for the city treasurer's office under Jones and has a long list of corporate and other clients, including Centene Corp., Express Scripts, Paric Corp. and the St. Louis Blues.
Some other board members are Brandon Comer, a financial adviser to the treasurer's office; David Dwight IV, executive director of Forward Through Ferguson and Grace Kyung with the COVID-19 Regional Response Team, which links area residents needing help with various nonprofits and government programs.
Others on the board include Lisa Cagle, director of innovative services for the Bi-State Development Agency/Metro Transit; Dara Eskridge, executive director of InvestSTL, which helps fund neighborhood groups; Cristina Garmendia, principal at URBNRX; Erica Henderson, a consultant and former executive director of the St. Louis Promise Zone; and Molly Metzger, a senior lecturer at Washington University.
Other members are Arrey Obenson, president and CEO of the International Institute of St. Louis; Jason Purnell, a BJC HealthCare executive and an associate professor at Washington U.'s Brown School; Wally Siewert, director of civic engagement at FOCUS St. Louis; Richard von Glahn, policy director for Missouri Jobs with Justice; Rebecca Weaver, cities program manager for the Nature Conservancy in Missouri and Aimee Wehmeier, president of Paraquad.
The city is expected to get about half of the $517 million next month and the rest next year.
Jones' news release listed Aldermanic President Lewis Reed as a member of the committee but Reed's spokeswoman, Mary Goodman, said Reed had not been asked to do so and he was listed in error.
However, Goodman said Reed likely would be willing to name a representative from his office to take part on the panel.
Updated at 3:45 p.m. Friday