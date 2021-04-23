Mayor Jones names 24-member panel on $517 million in federal stimulus aid

ST. LOUIS — A 24-person panel named Friday by Mayor Tishaura O. Jones will advise her on how to spend and manage the $517 million in federal pandemic flowing to the city under a package passed recently by Congress.

The group, which will hold its first meeting May 1, includes Comptroller Darlene Green, Alderman Megan Green of the 15th Ward, eight members of Jones' transition team and representatives of various local organizations.

Jones said the Stimulus Advisory Board will conduct research and make recommendations to ensure that the money is invested equitably "for maximum transformational impact."

Jones also is seeking input from the general public via the mayor's office website.

"Empowering and engaging citizens in the democratic process improves the quality of public investments and serves as an antidote to the public's lack of trust in government," Jones' office said in a news release.

The board, among other things, will recommend "an actionable direct relief framework" and identify potential "impactful interventions" with the money. The board also will design a "participatory budgeting process" and identify long-term priorities.