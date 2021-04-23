Mayor Jones names 25-member panel on $517 million in federal stimulus aid

ST. LOUIS — A 25-member panel named Friday by Mayor Tishaura O. Jones will advise her on how to spend and manage the $517 million in federal pandemic flowing to the city under a package passed recently by Congress.
The group, which will hold its first meeting May 1, includes Aldermanic President Lewis Reed, Comptroller Darlene Green, Alderman Megan Green of the 15th Ward, several members of Jones' transition team and representatives of various local organizations.
Jones said the Stimulus Advisory Board will conduct research and make recommendations to ensure that the money is invested equitably "for maximum transformational impact."
Jones also is seeking input from the general public via the mayor's office website.
"Empowering and engaging citizens in the democratic process improves the quality of public investments and serves as an antidote to the public's lack of trust in government," Jones' office said in a news release.
The board, among other things, will recommend "an actionable direct relief framework" and identify potential "impactful interventions" with the money. The board also will design a "participatory budgeting process" and identify long-term priorities.
Among transition team members on the board are mayoral chief of staff Jared Boyd; Patrick Brown, an Ameren Missouri official; Nancy Cross, a former Service Employees International Union vice president; Blake Strode, executive director of ArchCity Defenders; Nahuel Fefer, Jones' director of policy and development; and Rodney Boyd, a former Jefferson City lobbyist for the city.
Some other members are Brandon Comer, a financial adviser to the city treasurer's office under Jones; David Dwight IV, executive director of Forward Through Ferguson and Grace Kyung with the COVID-19 Regional Response Team, which links area residents needing help with various nonprofits and government programs.
Others on the board work for Metro Transit, BJC HealthCare, the International Institute of St. Louis, Missouri Jobs for Justice, the Nature Conservancy in Missouri, Paraquad and InvestStL, which helps fund and grow neighborhood organizations.
The city is expected to get about half of the $517 million next month and the rest next year.