Mayor Jones to sign St. Louis ward reduction map

“I think we made a map that, as you can tell, no one could argue with,” said Alderman Joe Vollmer, who chairs the committee that led the mapping process. “We all got together and looked at each other and said, ‘this is what has to happen, and it’s not about us, it’s about the future of the city of St. Louis.’”

He said he especially wanted to thank the staff of the Board of Aldermen, who “went out of their way” to redraft boundaries and involve the public in several open meetings.

“You talk about transparency — we went out of our way to get public input to make sure this was an above-the-board situation,” said Vollmer, whose 10th Ward mostly covers the Hill neighborhood.

The final map drew seven wards with majority-Black populations and seven wards with majority-white populations. Many incumbents will have to run against each other. Four incumbents, including Vollmer, have no other aldermen in their wards. Vollmer said that is really an accident of geography — some aldermen just live closer to each other.

“To be honest with you, I tried to draw someone else into my ward because I knew I’d get in trouble for it,” Vollmer said.