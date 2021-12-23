Mayor Jones to sign St. Louis ward reduction map

ST. LOUIS — Mayor Tishaura O. Jones on Thursday announced she will sign a new ward boundary map that cuts the size of the Board of Aldermen in half, beginning in 2023.
“Our communities deserve fair, equitable, and compact wards, and their continued engagement through this process has delivered those results,” Jones said in a statement. “Thank you to the community who came together to demand an inclusive process, members of the Board of Aldermen for listening and responding to feedback, and to the City Counselor and Planning Department for providing their expertise throughout this process.”
The mayor’s pending signature ends a process that generated far less drama and infighting than some feared, as aldermen essentially put half their members out of the job.
The ward reduction plan, passed by city voters as a charter amendment in 2012, was on top of the once-a-decade chore of redrawing ward maps to reflect population shifts recorded by the U.S. Census, a process that generates its own controversy even without ward reduction.
But in the end, the map drawn by aldermen garnered a 28-0 vote in the chamber, with just one alderman, Jesse Todd, abstaining. (Todd later said he opposes reducing the number of aldermen.) The quiet end to a process many dreaded came despite efforts over the years to undo the 2012 voter-approved change, which some members alleged would reduce Black representation on the board.
“I think we made a map that, as you can tell, no one could argue with,” said Alderman Joe Vollmer, who chairs the committee that led the mapping process. “We all got together and looked at each other and said, ‘this is what has to happen, and it’s not about us, it’s about the future of the city of St. Louis.’”
He said he especially wanted to thank the staff of the Board of Aldermen, who “went out of their way” to redraft boundaries and involve the public in several open meetings.
“You talk about transparency — we went out of our way to get public input to make sure this was an above-the-board situation,” said Vollmer, whose 10th Ward mostly covers the Hill neighborhood.
The final map drew seven wards with majority-Black populations and seven wards with majority-white populations. Many incumbents will have to run against each other. Four incumbents, including Vollmer, have no other aldermen in their wards. Vollmer said that is really an accident of geography — some aldermen just live closer to each other.
“To be honest with you, I tried to draw someone else into my ward because I knew I’d get in trouble for it,” Vollmer said.
Until Thursday, Jones has declined to say whether she would sign the map, though she has hinted she supported it, saying she was “satisfied” with the amount of public input in the process.
The ward reduction doesn’t take effect until 2023, when elections for the whole board using the new ward boundaries will take place. Aldermen from even-number wards will be elected to full four-year terms and those from odd-number wards to short two-year terms. Odd-number wards will vote again in 2025, this time electing aldermen for four years.