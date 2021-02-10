Mayor keeps workhouse referendum off April 6 St. Louis ballot

She said she and other advocates of closing the workhouse, on Hall Street, still want that carried out as soon as possible.

"Obviously that can't happen immediately because, frankly, we're down a floor at the Justice Center," referring to the city's main jail downtown.

About 115 prisoners commandeered the fourth floor of the Justice Center on Saturday, setting fires, clogging drains, shattering windows and hurling furniture to the sidewalk before.

That spurred corrections officials to move about 65 detainees to the workhouse, increasing the number held there but to a level still far below its capacity.

The Board of Aldermen on Jan. 29 passed an ordinance that attempted to schedule the workhouse referendum.

While that was after the Jan. 26 deadline for getting something on the April ballot, state law also allowed judges to order the inclusion of additional items as late as 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Krewson's failure to sign the bill by Tuesday prevented the city from obtaining the necessary court order.

The mayor under the city charter has 20 days to sign, veto or allow a bill to go into effect without taking action.