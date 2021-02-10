Mayor keeps workhouse referendum off April 6 St. Louis ballot

ST. LOUIS — A nonbinding referendum on whether to close the controversial city workhouse won't be on the April 6 city ballot after all.
Mayor Lyda Krewson effectively blocked a public vote on the issue by failing to sign the Board of Aldermen-passed referendum bill before the Tuesday deadline for court orders to add items to the ballot.
Mayoral spokesman Jacob Long didn't comment Wednesday on why Krewson decided against allowing the referendum on the workhouse, a jail formally known as the St. Louis Medium-Security Institution.
The referendum bill's sponsor, Alderman Jeffrey Boyd, D-22nd Ward, could not be immediately reached for comment Wednesday.
He has said previously that the measure could gauge public sentiment on the issue while letting city officials make the final decision.
A leading opponent of the referendum, Alderman Annie Rice, D-8th Ward, said she was glad that the public vote wasn't going forward.
"It would be a really complicated thing to ask the public right now when there's a whole lot going on" regarding the city's jail system.
She said she and other advocates of closing the workhouse, on Hall Street, still want that carried out as soon as possible.
"Obviously that can't happen immediately because, frankly, we're down a floor at the Justice Center," referring to the city's main jail downtown.
About 115 prisoners commandeered the fourth floor of the Justice Center on Saturday, setting fires, clogging drains, shattering windows and hurling furniture to the sidewalk before.
That spurred corrections officials to move about 65 detainees to the workhouse, increasing the number held there but to a level still far below its capacity.
The Board of Aldermen on Jan. 29 passed an ordinance that attempted to schedule the workhouse referendum.
While that was after the Jan. 26 deadline for getting something on the April ballot, state law also allowed judges to order the inclusion of additional items as late as 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Krewson's failure to sign the bill by Tuesday prevented the city from obtaining the necessary court order.
The mayor under the city charter has 20 days to sign, veto or allow a bill to go into effect without taking action.
Krewson, meanwhile, on Monday announced the formation of a task force to examine conditions and operations at the downtown jail. It will be headed by Michael Wolff, a former Missouri Supreme Court judge and former dean of the St. Louis University School of Law.
Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner also has said she will open an investigation into the situation.
But Krewson and her administration has pushed back against activists’ claims of inhumane conditions at the jail and the much older workhouse.
This article will be updated