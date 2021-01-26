Mayor Krewson vetoes bill to force citywide revote on ward reduction

ST. LOUIS — Mayor Lyda Krewson on Tuesday vetoed an attempt to give city voters a chance to backtrack on the 2012 election decision to dramatically reduce the size of the Board of Aldermen.

The mayor's decision was announced less than an hour before the 5 p.m. deadline for qualifying a proposition for the April 6 election ballot.

Krewson's veto of a recently-passed bill seeking a revote almost certainly means that the number of wards — and aldermen — will be cut to 14 from 28. That will kick in at the 2023 city election.

The mayor in a statement pointed out that more than 80,000 city voters favored the successful 2012 city charter amendment to trim the board's size.

"They sent a clear and convincing message to their elected leadership that they want a smaller legislative branch of local government," Krewson said.

Krewson, when she was an alderman, was a cosponsor of the 2012 bill that put the issue on the ballot that year. That proposition, an amendment to the city charter, won 61.5% support at the polls; 60% was needed to pass.

"I continue to be a strong supporter of this reform measure," the mayor said Tuesday.