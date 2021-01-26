Mayor Krewson vetoes bill to force citywide revote on ward reduction

ST. LOUIS — Mayor Lyda Krewson on Tuesday vetoed an attempt to give city voters a chance to backtrack on the 2012 election decision to dramatically reduce the size of the Board of Aldermen.
The mayor's decision was announced less than an hour before the 5 p.m. deadline for qualifying a proposition for the April 6 election ballot.
Krewson's veto of a recently-passed bill seeking a revote almost certainly means that the number of wards — and aldermen — will be cut to 14 from 28. That will kick in at the 2023 city election.
The mayor in a statement pointed out that more than 80,000 city voters favored the successful 2012 city charter amendment to trim the board's size.
"They sent a clear and convincing message to their elected leadership that they want a smaller legislative branch of local government," Krewson said.
Krewson, when she was an alderman, was a cosponsor of the 2012 bill that put the issue on the ballot that year. That proposition, an amendment to the city charter, won 61.5% support at the polls; 60% was needed to pass.
"I continue to be a strong supporter of this reform measure," the mayor said Tuesday.
The current board will begin redrawing the ward lines later this year after getting the results of last year's U.S. census.
The bill to put a ward reduction revote on the April election ballot had passed narrowly, 15-13.
That means an override of Krewson's veto would be extremely difficult to achieve because five additional votes, a total of 20, are needed to achieve the necessary two-thirds majority.
In the unlikely event of an override, the city would then have to go to court to try to get a judge to put the issue on the April ballot.
In the forefront of the effort for another citywide vote were Black aldermen, who worry that ward reduction will result in less clout for heavily African American areas of the city on the north side.
Since the last redistricting in 2011, many Black residents have moved to other parts of the city or to the suburbs.
Supporters of ward reduction say that with the city population dropping by nearly two-thirds since 1950, there's simply no need for as many wards and board members.