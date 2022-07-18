Mayor: New dumpsters on their way to St. Louis residents

ST. LOUIS — The city has some good news to share about trash.

Mayoral spokesman Nick Dunne said the city recently received about 1,600 new dumpsters and will be delivering them to residents who request them.

The shipment should put a dent in the hundreds of complaints the city receives about damaged containers every month. It's also a bright spot for a struggling trash collection system that hit a new low last month when a seasonal surge in demand and a mandate to restart recycling service combined to swamp an understaffed division, leaving dumpsters across the city untouched and overflowing for weeks.

Mayor Tishaura O. Jones' administration responded by sending out crews on weekends and ramping up maintenance to keep trucks on the street, and the grumbling has quieted some. But the city still remains on pace to set records for complaints of overflowing containers and missed trash pickups this year.

Residents can request new dumpsters by phone at (314) 622-4800, online at bit.ly/3AXypsi or by tweeting at @stlcsb.