ST. LOUIS — Mayor Lyda Krewson said Wednesday she wants Missouri lawmakers to change a 2017 state law that lets almost anyone carry a gun without restrictions, and allow the city of St. Louis to require concealed weapon permits.
The mayor’s comments came a day after Missouri Gov. Mike Parson rejected a request that lawmakers take up gun violence in St. Louis and Kansas City during a special legislative session. The request, from the Missouri Legislative Black Caucus, came during a bloody weekend in St. Louis that saw three children killed within 48 hours. At least 13 children have been killed by gunfire in the city of St. Louis this year. Kansas City has also seen a spate of violence.
Krewson noted that Missourians are required to have a license to drive a car and the vehicle must be registered with the state. And though St. Louis police have managed to take nearly 1,700 guns off the street in the last year, she said that’s “not enough.” Missouri law allowing guns without permits “hinders our police department in a very significant way.”
The Missouri Legislature, dominated by rural and suburban lawmakers, has spent years loosening the state’s gun laws. In 2017, the Legislature passed legislation to allow non-felons to carry concealed weapons without a permit.
Krewson brought up the issue at the monthly board meeting of the East-West Gateway Council of Governments, the regional planning arm whose board is made up of St. Louis area political leaders.
“Having a permit to carry a gun is really not a big ask,” she told the Post-Dispatch after the meeting. “It’s not a big ask. It’s for our police officers.”
The mayor noted that she is from Moberly, Mo., and understands the perspective of rural Missouri, but “that is a different situation than what we face in our cities.”
If they won’t take it up in the special session, Krewson said she will advocate for lawmakers and Parson to address the change during the regular legislative session next year and “allow us to say, in the city of St. Louis, you can still have a gun, you can still carry a gun, but you need a permit to carry it.”
Krewson said she has spoken to Parson, a former county sheriff, about the issue.
“What I have asked the governor to do is to help us find a way to where perhaps cities over a certain size, however he wants to define it, but at least for the city of St. Louis that you would need a permit to carry a gun,” Krewson said. “This is for our police department. Our police don’t have the tools they need to take guns off the street.”
Parson, during a press conference Wednesday in Jefferson City, did not say whether he would support local enforcement of concealed carry permit requirements. As a state senator in 2016, Parson voted to loosen the requirements.
"That's going to have to go through the legislative branch," Parson said. "One thing I will say about that — and I talked to the mayor about this — we've got to find out some solutions to these kids getting shot in the streets of St. Louis and Kansas City or wherever it is in the state of Missouri."
Parson said again Wednesday he was considering use of the Missouri State Highway Patrol in some way in the city. Parson said he was also examining whether he can free up more state funds to help ease the violence.
"We've all better put our best game on right now to find a solution to this problem," he said.
A change in state law isn’t the only avenue to address the the urban-rural split on gun regulation. In Congress, Rep. William “Lacy” Clay, D-St. Louis, has proposed a bill allowing cities like St. Louis to impose their own gun regulations without approval from state legislatures. However, its chances outside of the Democratic-controlled House appear slim, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., recently told the Post-Dispatch that Congressional Democrats should focus on universal background checks as a means to combat gun violence.
Coverage of children who died in the St. Louis area in 2019
These are the local incidents of homicide or neglect involving children, based on Post-Dispatch reporting. This list doesn't include children killed in car accidents (unless a criminal charge was filed) or incidents not being investigated by homicide detectives.
He was found shot in the head just before 6 a.m. in the 7300 block of Vermont Avenue in the Carondelet neighborhood of south St. Louis.
Police confirmed that a 10-year-old girl was among three people killed on the 700 block of North 21st Street around 6:30 p.m. The other victim…
Mayor Lyda Krewson said the rewards are only offered until Sept. 1 to urge tipsters to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 with what they kno…
The shooting occurred about a block north of Soldan High School, where a football exhibition was held Friday night. Fights broke out at the ev…
More than a dozen children have been fatally shot in St. Louis this summer. So far, police have made just one arrest.
The mayhem has left brass begging for leads, politicians promising change, and parents at wits’ end: frustrated by lackluster investigations, …
Officers found Jason Eberhart Jr. dead in a parking lot in the 1300 block of Hogan Street around 2 a.m. Police said he was shot several times.
The day before he was to start as a second grader at Clay Elementary, Xavier Usanga was fatally shot while standing near an 18-year-old who wa…
Homicide detectives and the child abuse unit are investigating the death of an infant as a suspicious death.
He was inside an apartment with a group of teenagers when he was shot. He was found dead soon after.
Eddie was shot about 8:30 p.m. at a home in the 4700 block of Page Boulevard near the intersection with Marcus Avenue, police said. He was sit…
Was found shot to death inside a vehicle at a gas station at 4355 South Broadway; a 16-year-old in the car was not injured.
Robert Michael “R.J.” Dorsey, was shot about 9:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Vegas Drive, in south St. Louis County. He was shot in the torso an…
Two teens and one adult were shot about 7:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Fourth Street in Madison. One of the teenagers died of his wounds.
Police found him lying in the street about 3 a.m. Tuesday with multiple gunshot wounds in the 44000 block of Cupples Place. He died the next day.
Michael Henderson Jr., 15, of Centreville was shot in the 800 block of East 15th Street. Police responded to the scene at 2:37 p.m.
Myiesha Cannon, 16, was shot in the head about 1:25 a.m. in the 4400 block of Lexington Avenue. Police have labeled the shooting as a "suspici…
Police are labeling the case a "suspicious death" and released no additional details. Her mother said she found a 9 mm pistol and accidentally…
Kennedi Powell and her neighborhood friends had just swarmed her father’s car for a piece of pizza Sunday evening when a white car drove past,…
Jashon Johnson, of the 2700 block of Allen Avenue, was shot several times near Red Bud and Margaretta, police said.
The parents of a baby girl who died last week after being left inside a hot car in Calverton Park were charged with manslaughter Monday.
Kristina Curry, 16, was found dead just before 5 a.m. Thursday on a rear parking lot at Roosevelt High School at 3230 Hartford Street, police said.
Jaylon McKenzie, 14, an eighth grader at Mason-Clark Middle School in East St. Louis who was featured in Sports Illustrated as one of six youn…
A St. John woman left three young children alone for several hours and came home to find her 4-month-old son dead, prosecutors say. She was ch…
Kayden Johnson, 2, and his mother Trina’ty Riley, 18, were found dead with gunshot wounds shortly before midnight in their home in the 5900 bl…
Curtis Marshall, 15, was the victim of a targeted shooting in the 1700 block of Cargill Drive, police said.
Police initially called the shooting a "suspicious death," but later said they had concluded Evione accidentally shot himself in the 1700 bloc…
Malik Moore, 17, was shot in the 100 block of Chambers Road about 2:50 p.m., authorities said. He lived on the same block, just west of Riverv…
Elijah Roby, 2, died in a car accident. His mother, Ebony Roby, 25, was charged with first-degree child endangerment in connection with the case.