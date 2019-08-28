Subscribe for 99¢
ST. LOUIS — Mayor Lyda Krewson said Wednesday she wants Missouri lawmakers to change a 2017 state law that lets almost anyone carry a gun without restrictions, and allow the city of St. Louis to require concealed weapon permits.

The mayor’s comments came a day after Missouri Gov. Mike Parson rejected a request that lawmakers take up gun violence in St. Louis and Kansas City during a special legislative session. The request, from the Missouri Legislative Black Caucus, came during a bloody weekend in St. Louis that saw three children killed within 48 hours. At least 13 children have been killed by gunfire in the city of St. Louis this year. Kansas City has also seen a spate of violence.

Krewson noted that Missourians are required to have a license to drive a car and the vehicle must be registered with the state. And though St. Louis police have managed to take nearly 1,700 guns off the street in the last year, she said that’s “not enough.” Missouri law allowing guns without permits “hinders our police department in a very significant way.”

The Missouri Legislature, dominated by rural and suburban lawmakers, has spent years loosening the state’s gun laws. In 2017, the Legislature passed legislation to allow non-felons to carry concealed weapons without a permit. 

Krewson brought up the issue at the monthly board meeting of the East-West Gateway Council of Governments, the regional planning arm whose board is made up of St. Louis area political leaders.

“Having a permit to carry a gun is really not a big ask,” she told the Post-Dispatch after the meeting. “It’s not a big ask. It’s for our police officers.”

The mayor noted that she is from Moberly, Mo., and understands the perspective of rural Missouri, but “that is a different situation than what we face in our cities.”

If they won’t take it up in the special session, Krewson said she will advocate for lawmakers and Parson to address the change during the regular legislative session next year and “allow us to say, in the city of St. Louis, you can still have a gun, you can still carry a gun, but you need a permit to carry it.”

Krewson said she has spoken to Parson, a former county sheriff, about the issue.

“What I have asked the governor to do is to help us find a way to where perhaps cities over a certain size, however he wants to define it, but at least for the city of St. Louis that you would need a permit to carry a gun,” Krewson said. “This is for our police department. Our police don’t have the tools they need to take guns off the street.”

Parson, during a press conference Wednesday in Jefferson City, did not say whether he would support local enforcement of concealed carry permit requirements. As a state senator in 2016, Parson voted to loosen the requirements.

"That's going to have to go through the legislative branch," Parson said. "One thing I will say about that — and I talked to the mayor about this — we've got to find out some solutions to these kids getting shot in the streets of St. Louis and Kansas City or wherever it is in the state of Missouri."

Parson said again Wednesday he was considering use of the Missouri State Highway Patrol in some way in the city. Parson said he was also examining whether he can free up more state funds to help ease the violence. 

"We've all better put our best game on right now to find a solution to this problem," he said.

A change in state law isn’t the only avenue to address the the urban-rural split on gun regulation. In Congress, Rep. William “Lacy” Clay, D-St. Louis, has proposed a bill allowing cities like St. Louis to impose their own gun regulations without approval from state legislatures. However, its chances outside of the Democratic-controlled House appear slim, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., recently told the Post-Dispatch that Congressional Democrats should focus on universal background checks as a means to combat gun violence. 

