Mayor repurposes $2.7 million for boost vaccination efforts, help people avoid evictions

ST. LOUIS — With coronavirus cases increasing and a federal eviction moratorium set to expire at the end of the week, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones said Thursday her administration will repurpose $2.7 million in the current budget to increase vaccinations and keep people in their homes.

Approximately $1.2 million will go toward new pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics, including a city-owned mobile clinic, as well as expanded contact tracing and vaccine outreach for youths. Fewer than half of the city’s residents have received at least one vaccine dose so far, a rate that has been cause for concern with the highly infectious delta variant at large.

Another $1.5 million will pay for legal services, mediation and emergency shelter for families facing eviction.

Jones had hoped to address such issues with part of the massive haul of federal pandemic aid the city has received. She submitted an $80 million plan with provisions aimed at fighting the pandemic, poverty and crime in June, and the Board of Aldermen gave initial approval to nearly all of it on July 13. But a dispute over economic development money between the mayor and Aldermanic President Lewis Reed has left final passage in limbo for the past two weeks.