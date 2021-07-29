Mayor repurposes $2.7 million for boost vaccination efforts, help people avoid evictions

ST. LOUIS — With coronavirus cases increasing and a federal eviction moratorium set to expire at the end of the week, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones said Thursday her administration will repurpose $2.7 million in the current budget to increase vaccinations and keep people in their homes.
Approximately $1.2 million will go toward new pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics, including a city-owned mobile clinic, as well as expanded contact tracing and vaccine outreach for youths. Fewer than half of the city’s residents have received at least one vaccine dose so far, a rate that has been cause for concern with the highly infectious delta variant at large.
Another $1.5 million will pay for legal services, mediation and emergency shelter for families facing eviction.
Jones had hoped to address such issues with part of the massive haul of federal pandemic aid the city has received. She submitted an $80 million plan with provisions aimed at fighting the pandemic, poverty and crime in June, and the Board of Aldermen gave initial approval to nearly all of it on July 13. But a dispute over economic development money between the mayor and Aldermanic President Lewis Reed has left final passage in limbo for the past two weeks.
In the meantime, Jones is shifting previously appropriated money from the city’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund, Community Development Block Grant money and public safety sales tax revenue instead, mayoral spokesman Nick Dunne said.
“I’ve been sounding the alarm since June about the need to use American Rescue Plan funds to get more vaccines in arms and keep families in their homes,” Jones said in a news release. “Now, I’m taking action to expand our vaccination capability and to make sure families don’t end up out on the street; the federal eviction moratorium expires in just two days.”
Dunne said Jones hopes to backfill those accounts with federal pandemic aid moving forward.
The federal moratorium was initially put in place to prevent further spread of COVID-19 by people put out on the streets and into shelters.
By the end of March, 6.4 million American households were behind on their rent, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. According to Jones’ statement Thursday, more than 3,000 evictions are currently pending in St. Louis.