Mayor signs plan to help St. Louis women get abortions, bucking Missouri attorney general

ST. LOUIS — Mayor Tishaura O. Jones signed a bill Thursday morning putting $1 million toward helping women get abortions in Illinois, kicking off another legal battle with the state.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt quickly filed a lawsuit to block the ordinance, calling it a clear violation of Missouri law.

Jones dismissed the threat as political theater.

"I will not back down when our opponents threaten, bully or demean our city, especially an attorney general more concerned with chasing clout than care," she said. "Bring it."

The impending donnybrook would mark yet another round of political combat between Schmitt, a Republican running for U.S. Senate looking to burnish his bona fides with the base before the August 2 primary, and Jones, a progressive Democrat eager to show resolve against conservatives on the march. The two former statehouse colleagues have previously clashed over public health orders during the pandemic and police funding, and frequently spar on Twitter.

She calls him "SueBully." He says she should be more concerned about picking up the trash.

The bill in question Thursday is the city's attempt to blunt the impact of last month's decision by a conservative U.S. Supreme Court to eliminate the federal constitutional right to abortion, which had stood for 50 years. Republican leaders in Jefferson City followed suit, outlawing the procedure entirely.

The city bill wouldn't directly pay for abortions. Instead, it would send federal pandemic aid money to organizations that offer transportation and help with child care for women seeking abortions.

But critics say that's a distinction without a difference, and that state law bars the use of public funds to assist or encourage an abortion.

The St. Louis County Council shot down a similar proposal Tuesday night, but the bill's sponsor, Lisa Clancy, said she might bring it back.