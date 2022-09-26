Mayor: St. Louis needs citywide study for safer streets

ST. LOUIS — Mayor Tishaura O. Jones said this week she wants to do a citywide traffic study to lay a foundation for safer streets in St. Louis.

She told reporters in an interview session Thursday the study could enable more comprehensive planning and budgeting than is currently possible under a system where many studies are commissioned by individual aldermen for specific projects, and improvements are often covered by ward capital money.

Jones' comments come amid rising concern about safety on city streets, especially for pedestrians and cyclists. At least six were killed in a two-month stretch this summer, including two around the South Grand Boulevard business district and one outside the iconic Ted Drewes frozen custard stand on Chippewa Street.

Aldermen have long held significant sway over traffic planning in the city and have at times been skeptical of a more centralized approach. Just last year, aldermen voted 20-6 to take back authority over traffic-slowing speed humps despite protests from the Jones administration.

But Aldermanic President Joe Vollmer told the Post-Dispatch he didn't see why anyone would oppose a study, especially since the city has federal aid and other windfalls to help pay for it.

"If there's a time they could afford it, it's now," he said.