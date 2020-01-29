Mayor wants Bi-State board to reconsider rejection of Loop Trolley plan

Ahmad said any clawback lawsuit would be filed against the special sales tax district set up to help fund the line and the East-West Gateway Council of Governments, which was involved in getting the $25 million grant.

Asked by one Bi-State board member on Friday whether his agency had ever tried to claw back grant money previously, Ahmad said “we came close” once in another part of the country.

But after “a letter was sent,” the parties involved “did come around and complete the project,” he said. Ahmad didn’t identify where that project was located.

Krewson was interviewed Wednesday after a meeting of the East-West Gateway Council, which did not discuss the trolley.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page also was asked Wednesday by a reporter if Bi-State should reconsider.

“I don’t have enough information right now to have an opinion on that,” he said.

He also said that “we need to recognize the federal government may want to claw back some of this money and once they describe that process ... we’ll look at this question again.”