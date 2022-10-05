Mayor wants to put $40 million into making St. Louis streets safer

ST. LOUIS — Mayor Tishaura O. Jones said Wednesday she wants to put at least $40 million in federal aid toward making city streets safer.

Jones said the money would pay for traffic-slowing measures in areas identified as dangerous, and on major streets like Jefferson Avenue and Goodfellow, Grand, Kingshighway and Union boulevards.

She also said the spending could kickstart a new approach to traffic policy, one done from a citywide perspective rather than the traditional ward-by-ward approach where individual aldermen handle much of the decision-making.

Jones' announcement, made in a column in the alt-weekly Riverfront Times, responds to growing angst about safety on city streets, especially for pedestrians and cyclists. At least 13 have been killed so far this year, including a pedestrian and a cyclist around the South Grand Boulevard business district and two pedestrians outside the iconic Ted Drewes frozen custard stand on Chippewa Street. And all that follows a spike in traffic fatalities around the country amid a pandemic that has ramped-up anxiety levels and frayed social norms.

The money for the improvements would come out of the city's nearly $500 million haul of federal aid, meant to help the city recover from the effects of the pandemic. More than $200 million has already been appropriated.

City officials allocated some of it earlier this year to repave long segments of Kingshighway, Grand, Jefferson, Union and Goodfellow. They also approved spending to add traffic-slowing measures to Riverview Boulevard and repair medians on Kingshighway, Goodfellow and Natural Bridge Road.