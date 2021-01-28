Mayoral candidates pull in labor support

ST. LOUIS — The Service Employees International Union on Thursday endorsed City Treasurer Tishaura Jones' mayoral campaign, citing her support for the union's efforts to get area janitors and other workers a $15 minimum wage.

Jones, in a tweet, also said she has picked up the backing of a United Auto Workers political committee.

Two of Jones' rivals in the March 2 primary, Aldermanic President Lewis Reed and Alderman Cara Spencer, also have received support from organized labor in the form of campaign donations.

Among Reed's contributors have been committees tied to the Carpenters Union and the United Food and Commercial Workers union.

Spencer's campaign has received financial support from a St. Louis Building Trades political committee and the Sheet Metal Workers Union.

The sheet metal workers also have donated to Jones' effort. Meanwhile, Spencer and Reed both have received Iron Workers Union donations.

Jones on Thursday also won an endorsement from the Collective PAC, a national political committee dedicated to increasing Black political representation at all levels.

An official with the committee said it plans to donate to Jones' campaign and provide grassroots and strategic support.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.