ST. LOUIS — A tweet from Mayor Lyda Krewson that touted job availabilities at McDonald's and the chain's employee school aid program drew about 50 protesters to the steps of City Hall Wednesday afternoon.
Everybody loves @McDonalds! Join a winning team- there are 400 jobs available in STL area.— Mayor Lyda Krewson (@LydaKrewson) September 23, 2019
AND with ‘Archways to Opportunity’ employees can earn a high school diploma, receive $2,500 in upfront college tuition assistance, and job skills that will last a lifetime. pic.twitter.com/VM0LG5QJ7x
The rally was part of an ongoing union-backed effort to get McDonald's and other fast-food outlets to pay workers at least $15 an hour.
"We stand here not to shame the mayor but to inform and educate the mayor," said one speaker, the Rev. Darryl Gray, a local activist. "I'm praying at the end of the day when she gets the facts..that she'll do the right thing."
Among other speakers were Rasheen Aldridge, the Democratic nominee for a Missouri House vacancy in an upcoming special election; Frances Holmes, a McDonald's employee who said she doesn't earn a livable wage, and state Sen. Karla May, D-St. Louis.
The group was upset with the Sept. 23 tweet by the mayor, also a Democrat, that said "everybody loves McDonald's" and noted that the chain has 400 jobs available in the metro area.
Her tweet also touted the company's Archways to Opportunity program through which workers can earn a high school diploma, receive $2,500 in college tuition aid and job skills.
The mayor's spokesman, Koran Addo, said she issued the tweet because of her support for the chain's employee education effort.
Addo added that Krewson has backed proposals to increase the required minimum wage in Missouri, including a successful ballot issue last year that will raise it to $12 an hour by 2023.