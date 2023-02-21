CLAYTON — A symbolic move supporting gender-affirming health care for transgender children passed without Republican support Tuesday in the St. Louis County Council.

Councilwoman Lisa Clancy, a Democrat from Maplewood, introduced the resolution supporting transgender people following a report alleging improper care at the Washington University Transgender Center at St. Louis Children's Hospital. The report has been used by the Missouri Legislature to support arguments limiting access to gender-affirming care.

"This resolution is important and relevant to the County Council because we each have constituents who have benefitted from gender-affirming care," Clancy said. "Many of them being vulnerable people. Many are my friends, my neighbors."

The resolution, which passed with four Democratic votes, was met with raucous applause from a crowd of pro-LGBTQ attendees. Council Chair Shalonda Webb, a Democrat from unincorporated North County, quieted the group.

Republican Councilman Ernie Trakas, an attorney from unincorporated South County, abstained from voting on the measure because he represents Jamie Reed, a 42-year-old St. Louisan, who said she worked at the Washington University Transgender Center as a case manager between 2018 and 2022. Reed claimed the clinic provided substandard care to children and teens. In the following weeks, the Missouri Legislature cited Reed's reports as they took up bills to limit access to gender-affirming care.

Trakas said Clancy's resolution raised "an important, controversial issue that is challenging the country everywhere, not just St. Louis County." Trakas added his client raises "serious allegations," and that the findings in related investigations should be "allowed to proceed and conclude."

Councilman Dennis Hancock, a Republican from Fenton, also abstained, saying he wanted to hear from speakers before the vote. Public comment was recently moved to the end of the meeting. Republican Councilman Mark Harder of Ballwin voted against the resolution. Harder said he didn't want to praise Clancy's measure before the investigation into the transgender clinic is complete.

Dozens of transgender people, parents of trans kids and clinicians spoke in favor of the resolution and the Washington University clinic. Kim Hutton is the parent of a trans son who received care from the clinic, and the founder of trans-advocacy group TransParent.

"My trans son is living a happy and successful life because of the incredible Washington University doctors who provided this specialized care for him," Hutton said.

County Executive Sam Page was expected to announce on Wednesday a county LGBTQ Taskforce.

"I support the work of Washington University and the standards set by the American Academy of Pediatrics," Page said. "Trans patients and their families have my support and they should have the support of our community as well."