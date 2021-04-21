Medicaid expansion funding withers in Missouri Senate, setting up potential lawsuit

While some Republicans say expansion will reduce funding for other programs over the long run, the Missouri Budget Project calls those claims “unfounded.”

The federal government pays for most of the cost to expand Medicaid, but Missouri still would need to chip in about $120 million in state dollars.

In addition, the American Rescue Plan Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law last month, includes an additional $1 billion in incentives for Missouri to expand.

“In short, the bottom line is that the state’s funding obligation can be paid for through savings from other programs achieved through expansion and increased sales and income tax revenue generated by the federal funds expansion would bring to (Missouri,)” the budget project said in a statement.

If the state budget is approved without the funding, the issue is likely headed to the courts, specifically when people become eligible for the program on July 1 under the state Constitution.

For example, if the state denies coverage to an eligible recipient, that could set the stage for a lawsuit.

Supporters have already won two lawsuits seeking to dump the 2020 ballot proposal.