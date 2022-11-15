Medical manufacturer asks St. Louis County to help finance expansion into Bridgeton

CLAYTON — A Maryland Heights-based medical manufacturer is seeking tax breaks from St. Louis County to help pay for its expansion into a building in Bridgeton.

Meridian Medical Technologies Inc. wants to retrofit a building at 13910 St. Charles Rock Road so it can expand its manufacturing capabilities. Meridian has about 750 employees, and the new location will allow them to add 30 jobs, according to a letter from St. Louis Economic Development Partnership CEO Rodney Crim to the county. The new facility would include three new production lines, and room to grow.

Meridian manufactures autoinjectors used in emergency situations, such as chemical weapons antidotes or EpiPens, a treatment for life-threatening allergic reactions. Its existing facilities in Brentwood and Maryland Heights, near Westport Plaza, cover more than 225,000 square feet, according to the company.

The company is seeking tax breaks in exchange for the new jobs and investment, including half off property taxes on the building's new assessed value over 10 years. Existing taxes paid to local taxing districts would not be affected if the council approves the plan, County Executive Sam Page said. Meridian is also seeking half off personal property taxes on new equipment over 10 years, and a sales tax break on construction materials.

The company expects to spend roughly $36.5 million on construction and $65.2 million on personal property and machinery.

The County Council is considering the proposal.

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer owned Meridian until January, when health care investment firm Altaris Capital Partners acquired Meridian. On Monday, Meridian merged with Kindeva Drug Delivery, a company that manufactures products that administer drugs such as inhalers or patches.