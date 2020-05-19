Medical marijuana dispensary approved in Berkeley

BERKELEY — Berkeley's first state-authorized marijuana business may open in about two months, Mayor Ted Hoskins said Monday after the City Council approved a special use permit for the dispensary.

The permit was authorized for Green Light Dispensary LLC to open in a former auto business at 4451 Brown Road.

State authorities have approved about 200 such businesses in recent months. Customers will need authorization from physicians to buy medical marijuana.

The permit was approved by a 5-2 council vote. One resident said he was opposed to the business opening because of public safety concerns.