JEFFERSON CITY — A prolific Missouri mega-donor has written another six-figure check to a political action committee backing Republican Gov. Mike Parson.
Retired financier Rex Sinquefield contributed $250,000 to Uniting Missouri PAC over the weekend, bringing the total amount he has sunk into getting Parson elected to a full, four-year term in 2020 to $1.25 million.
That amount is nearly half of what Uniting Missouri had in its campaign account as of July 1. And, it makes Sinquefield the largest donor to the PAC.
Parson took over as governor in June 2018 after the resignation of scandal-plagued Eric Greitens.
Parson’s only primary opponent to date is state Rep. Jim Neely, a Cameron Republican who has far fewer financial resources and lacks support from GOP insiders.
State Auditor Nicole Galloway is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor and has no known primary opponents. Like Parson, a PAC also is raising money for Galloway.
Last week it received a total of $130,000 in large donations from two labor unions and two law firms.
Sinquefield has long been a big dollar contributor to GOP candidates.
During the 2016 Republican primary, the conservative activist donated more than $11 million to candidates, with the overwhelming bulk of that money going to three unsuccessful GOP candidates: gubernatorial candidate Catherine Hanaway, attorney general candidate Kurt Schaefer and lieutenant governor candidate Bev Randles, who was running against Parson at the time.
Sinquefield did score some victories in lower-tier races that year.
Right-to-work supporter Bill Eigel beat union-backed Rep. Anne Zerr in the Republican primary race to fill a vacant Senate seat in eastern St. Charles County, with heavy backing from Sinquefield.
Sinquefield also backed state Rep. Andrew Koenig in his defeat of former state Rep. Rick Stream for the GOP nomination to a St. Louis County state Senate seat.
And Sinquefield gave $750,000 to help Eric Schmitt win the Republican nomination for state treasurer. Schmitt is now the state attorney general.
Sinquefield has backed Democrats in the past.
In 2017, he gave Galloway $2,600 in her bid for a full term as auditor.
He also supported former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger, a Democrat, in 2018. As part of sentencing documents related to Stenger’s conviction on corruption charges, the U.S. Attorney’s office said Sinquefield funneled $700,000 to Stenger’s successful re-election effort.
Sinquefield has been active in the past year in the effort to privatize St. Louis Lambert International Airport and the now-scuttled Better Together proposal, which would have merged St. Louis County and the city.
He’s perhaps best known for attempting to eliminate the state income tax. In April, he lunched with Parson at the governor’s mansion. Joining them at the table was economist Art Laffer, who is considered the architect of a tax cut scheme in Kansas that left that state’s revenues in tatters.
The PAC also reported Monday that it had received a $100,000 check from St. Louis-based World Wide Technology, which was founded by conservative donor David Steward.
Andrew and Barbara Taylor of Clayton-based Enterprise Holdings also reported giving Uniting Missouri $35,000 each Monday.