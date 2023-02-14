ST. LOUIS — Aldermanic President Megan Green on Monday endorsed three candidates running for aldermen against incumbents this spring in her latest effort to push the board in a more progressive direction.

The winners in March and April could play a role in determining the success of Green's plans to fight crime with more social services, bolster protections for renters, and rein in development incentives, among other efforts.

In the new 4th Ward, which generally covers Dogtown and Lindenwood Park, Green endorsed current 24th Ward Alderman Bret Narayan over current 23rd Ward Alderman Joe Vaccaro, highlighting Narayan's recent work on lead remediation, a priority of hers.

Left unsaid was Vaccaro's history of opposition to progressive priorities and recent clashes with Green over increasing pay for aldermen and sending more ward-level infrastructure money to the North Side at the expense of more prosperous wards like his.

In the new 12th Ward, which runs from the northern edge of the Central West End up to Baden, Green also picked against current 1st Ward Alderman Sharon Tyus, who has opposed several of Green's priorities as president, including the ward money shift and a push to send monthly $500 checks to struggling families.

Tyus also became a frequent and vocal critic of Mayor Tishaura O. Jones, a Green ally. Green encouraged voters to go with Tashara Earl instead, citing her work as an entrepreneur and commitment to the Baden neighborhood, where she was born and raised and now serves as neighborhood association president.

And in the new 14th Ward, which covers much of the near northeast side, Green picked State Rep. Rasheen Aldridge over current 3rd Ward Alderman Brandon Bosley and 5th Ward Alderman James Page.

Green considered Page part of her slate in elections two years ago, but he raised eyebrows when he cast a vote against the $500 checks program. And while Bosley has supported some progressive priorities, he has criticized others, including a bill aimed at encouraging charter reform that he sees as a prelude to an unwanted city-county merger.

Meanwhile, Aldridge counts Green as a friend, and she sees him as the most reliably progressive vote in the race.

In her announcement on Twitter, Green recalled meeting Aldridge through the Ferguson protests and called him a consistent advocate for workers and police accountability. "The BOA needs his voice," she wrote.

Green also endorsed candidates in five other races.

1st Ward: current 13th Ward Alderman Anne Schweitzer

3rd Ward: current 25th Ward Alderman Shane Cohn

6th Ward: public relations executive Daniela Velázquez

7th Ward: St. Louis Public Schools board member Alisha Sonnier

10th Ward: current 26th Ward Alderman Shameem Clark Hubbard