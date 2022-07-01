Megan Green files, turns in signatures to run for St. Louis aldermanic president

ST. LOUIS — Alderman Megan Green on Friday formally filed to make her second run for the citywide office of aldermanic president.

Green, of the 15th Ward, also turned in petitions with more than 1,400 signatures to Election Board offices downtown.

Green had declared her candidacy less than a week after incumbent Lewis Reed resigned June 7 after pleading not guilty to federal corruption charges. Also planning to run is Alderman Jack Coatar, 7th Ward.

Signatures of 1,175 registered voters are needed to qualify for the ballot for the special Sept. 13 primary.

Election Board workers are expected sometime next week to finish verifying Green’s signatures. If she falls short, she would have until the filing deadline of July 15 to turn in more.

Coatar has yet to submit his signatures. No other candidates so far have announced they plan to run.

If only Green and Coatar qualify for the race, they’ll be pitted against each other both in the September primary and in a runoff scheduled for Missouri’s Nov. 8 general election.

Under the nonpartisan “approval voting” system passed by St. Louis voters in 2020, the top two vote-getters in the primary face each other in the general election. In the primary, residents vote for as many candidates as they approve of.

The winner of the November election race will serve the final five months of what would have been Reed’s final term. Someone to hold the office the next four years will be picked in an election next April, preceded by a primary in March.

Green’s first race for president was in 2019, when she lost the Democratic primary race to Reed. She finished third in that race.

