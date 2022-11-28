Megan Green inaugurated as St. Louis' first female aldermanic president

ST. LOUIS — Standing on the marble steps of City Hall and pledging to accelerate the city's progressive policy revolution, Megan Green was inaugurated as the city's first female president of the Board of Alderman on Monday.

In a speech to supporters, she vowed to move quickly to advance Mayor Tishaura O. Jones' plans for federal pandemic aid, reinforce efforts to fight crime with social services and rein in tax breaks for the city's developers. Green also promised urgency in tackling a staffing crisis at City Hall, the looming reorganization of the board, and potentially far-reaching reform of city processes.

"It is time to get to work," she said. "It is time to build, together, a city that works for everyone."

Green, previously the 15th Ward alderman, was officially sworn in earlier this month. But Monday's ceremony, on the grand staircase in the City Hall rotunda, added a ceremonial flourish to her promotion. The leaders of Green's successful campaign, which scored a 10-percentage point win earlier this month, lauded their boss as a champion for everyday people. Jones and Comptroller Darlene Green both spoke and congratulated their new partner on the first all-female Board of Estimate and Apportionment, which controls city spending.

"No dollar will be spent by the city of St. Louis with the approval of three powerful women leaders," Jones said.

Jones also heralded Green's victory over Alderman Jack Coatar, a moderate Democrat, as a milestone for the city.

"St. Louisans chose to make a clear break from the past," she said, "and emphasized the need for our city to continue trying new, innovative solutions to problems plaguing our city for decades."

The new aldermanic president laid out in her speech a very busy first five months in office — the remainder of the term vacated by former president Lewis Reed when he resigned amid scandal in June. Green is running for a full, four-year term this spring.

"There is no shortage of work to be done," Green said.

Among her top priorities: passing Jones' proposals to put more than $100 million in federal aid toward safer streets, neighborhood revitalization and a guaranteed basic income pilot.

Green said she'll also push for new benefits for city employees like assistance with home-buying, child care and student loans, hoping the perks will help rebuild a depleted workforce struggling to answer 911 calls and pick up the trash.

And she said she wants to start talking about how to overhaul tax breaks for developers, too. She signaled support for what the Jones administration has already done in requiring developers to contribute money for affordable housing, schools and north St. Louis projects. And she wants to eliminate full tax abatement, so all developers would immediately pay at least some taxes on new projects.

Green noted she'll also lead the board into discussions on what to do with the city's $250 million share of the NFL Rams settlement, which could be finalized this week.

And she'll preside over preparations for the board to cut its membership from 28 members to 14 this spring. She has said she supports requiring new aldermen to work full-time rather than part-time and doubling their salaries to compensate for the extra hours and larger wards.

Green also reiterated support for appointing a charter commission to propose changes to the city's century-old constitution, which some say contributes to numerous inefficiencies. In addition, she said she would support Jones if she decided to restart the regional Board of Freeholders process, which could, among other things, see the city reunite with St. Louis County.

Green acknowledged accomplishing her goals would take a lot of work and require an end to some longstanding practices. She also conceded it would be a lot for residents to consider. But she said it was all possible.

"By working together," she said, "we can overcome institutional inertia and historic suspicions and get it done."