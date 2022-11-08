Megan Green on edge of win over Jack Coatar for president of St. Louis Board of Aldermen

Update: Alderman Megan Green has all but cemented a win over Alderman Jack Coatar in the race to be president of the St. Louis Board of Alderman.

As of 10 p.m., Green was up 54.7% to Coatar's 44.7% with nearly 90% of precincts reporting.

Coatar would have to take 9 of every 10 votes remaining to win.

Our earlier story:

ST. LOUIS — Aldermen Jack Coatar and Megan Green have spent months campaigning for a promotion to aldermanic president, one of the city’s most powerful positions. Now all they can do is wait.

They ran in the only citywide contest on the ballot Tuesday, each hoping to fill the remaining five months in the term of former aldermanic president and admitted felon Lewis Reed. Green campaigned with the strong endorsement of Mayor Tishuara O. Jones and U.S. Rep. Cori Bush; Coatar has support from former mayors Francis Slay and Lyda Krewson.

The voters’ choice could send shockwaves through city politics.

A Green victory would put an exclamation point on the rise of progressive Democrats in the city and offer a welcome boost to Jones’ legislative agenda. Green has promised to supercharge efforts to fight crime with social services, reroute development tax breaks to affordable housing and make racial equity the city’s North Star.

A Coatar victory, on the other hand, would suggest the city is looking to moderate its politics a bit. The downtown alderman campaigned on getting “back to basics,” pledging to focus on filling the potholes on the pockmarked streets, picking up trash from overflowing dumpsters and hiring more police to fight crime.

The winner won’t have much time to work with. The next elections are in April, and candidates will start declaring for the race Nov. 28. Still, Tuesday's victor will be the presumptive favorite, and they’ll have some meaty issues to dig into while they’re waiting: The board is considering what to do with the second half of an unprecedented haul of federal aid, and could be soon parceling out the Rams settlement.

Coatar and Green both won their first full terms on the board in 2015, and were both among the board’s youngest members. The similarities mostly end there.

When Green co-sponsored a plan raising the city’s minimum wage from $7.65 to $11 per hour, Coatar was one of a handful against it, warning it would keep new businesses from opening in the city.

When Coatar helped push through plans to finance a new stadium to keep the Rams in St. Louis, Green alleged brazen bribery behind the scenes — an allegation St. Louis police later determined had no merit.

They also clashed over the tax breaks the city offers developers to win their projects. Coatar saw them as essential to getting things done, especially downtown, which he represents along with neighborhoods such as Soulard, Lafayette Square and Fox Park. Green called them “corporate welfare.”

The list of differences only grew as the years went by: Coatar, a former assistant city prosecutor, pushed for more money for police; Green pushed to cut the department budget and spend the money elsewhere. He supported airport privatization; she fought against it. She endorsed Jones for mayor last year; he backed the more moderate Reed.

Then in early June, federal prosecutors announced grand jury indictments of Reed and two other aldermen on charges of taking bribes in exchange for development tax breaks. All three resigned, creating the vacancy at the top of the board.

This story will be updated.