ST. LOUIS — Alderman Megan Green, who ran against state Sen. Jamilah Nasheed for the aldermanic presidency in the citywide primary earlier this year, now is eyeing Nasheed's post in Jefferson City.
Green, the 15th Ward alderman, announced Thursday she has formed an exploratory committee to raise funds for a possible race for the 5th District Senate seat in the August 2020 Democratic primary.
Already in the race are two other city Democrats — state Rep. Steve Roberts, the chairman of the Missouri Legislative Black Caucus, and Michelle Sherod, a former director of former U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill's St. Louis area office.
Term limits bar Nasheed, who is finishing up her second four-year term, from running for another.
In the March primary, Green and Nasheed both ran for aldermanic president, losing to incumbent Lewis Reed in the primary, in a tight three-way race. Reed went on to win the April general election.
Green, in a tweet Thursday, said "with reproductive health rights under attack, gun violence increasing and 100,000 kids kicked off Medicaid, it's clear that the 5th senatorial deserves a leader with the track record of fighting for everyday St. Louisans."
Nasheed said she is supporting Sherod, a lawyer and certified public accountant and former deputy state auditor.
Nasheed cited Sherod's experience. Nasheed also said she wanted her district to continue to be represented by a black woman like herself. Roberts also is black, while Green is white.