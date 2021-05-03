Metro expands on-demand van service in north, southwest St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Metro Transit on Monday expanded the service area for its on-demand van service in parts of north and southwest St. Louis County.

The North County service area now covers additional areas south of Interstate 270 such as Calverton Park and Glasgow Village.

Operating hours have been changed to 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. seven days a week. In the past, the service was available from 10:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

The southwest county service, centered on the Fenton-Valley Park area, has expanded north and west to include St. Luke's Des Peres Hospital, the Dougherty Ferry Assisted Living facility and the St. Louis County Library's Grand Glaize branch.

The southwest service will continue to operate from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Metro last June began contracting with New York-based Via Transportation Inc. to run the vans, called Via Metro STL, to replace low-ridership bus routes which were discontinued.